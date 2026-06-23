Kylian Mbappé scores twice for France in the longest ever World Cup match

France and Iraq had a long, hard day when they met each other for the Group I clash on Monday, June 22. Didier Deschamps's side defeated Iraq 3-0, who are playing only their second FIFA World Cup since their debut in 1986.

French captain Kylian Mbappé scored a brace in his 100th international appearance. However, the match, played at the Philadelphia Stadium, ended up becoming the longest ever World Cup match due to a heavy storm that delayed the match by more than two hours.

France seal knock-out spot amidst chaos and heavy rain

When France took to the field in Philadelphia against Iraq, they were the clear favourites. With a star-studded team and a prolific goalscorer like Kylian Mbappé, they ended up scoring three goals, securing their spot at the Round of 32.