Adil Hussain meets Mads Mikkelsen at Venice Film Festival 2025

At the Venice International Film Festival, Adil Hussain met Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen while in town for the premiere of his latest film Secret of a Mountain Serpent.
The two actors met at the festival’s press club. Adil later shared pictures of their meeting on social media. In his post, he called Mikkelsen a brilliant actor and a humble person. The comments on his feed quickly filled with excitement. One user wrote that the picture made their day. Another simply said it was “two legends in one frame.”
Among the festival selections is Adil Hussain starrer Secret of a Mountain Serpent. Directed by Nidhi Saxena and co-starring Trimala Adhikari and Pushpendra Singh, the film is set in the late 1990s and focuses on a Himalayan village during the Kargil War. With the men gone to the war, the women lead their lives alone. Their experiences are framed by a myth about a serpent guarding a forbidden river, tying together history and legend. The film is also backed by Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.
Venice this year has been buzzing with big premieres. Guillermo del Toro presented Frankenstein, Noah Baumbach screened Jay Kelly, and Luca Guadagnino unveiled After The Hunt. The latter drew headlines not just for Julia Roberts’ role but also for its focus on themes linked to the MeToo movement.
Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Clooney with Adam Sandler, won one of the longest ovations of the festival, crossing the eight-minute mark.
As always, Venice balances Hollywood power with emerging talent. For Indian cinema. The festival runs until September 5.
