Adil Hussain meets Mads Mikkelsen at Venice Film Festival 2025

At the Venice International Film Festival, Adil Hussain met Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen while in town for the premiere of his latest film Secret of a Mountain Serpent.

The two actors met at the festival’s press club. Adil later shared pictures of their meeting on social media. In his post, he called Mikkelsen a brilliant actor and a humble person. The comments on his feed quickly filled with excitement. One user wrote that the picture made their day. Another simply said it was “two legends in one frame.”