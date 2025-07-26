Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal back Venice-bound Secrets of a Mountain Serpent by Nidhi Saxena

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who launched Pushing Buttons Studios to champion authentic, emotionally driven storytelling, in a joint statement, said: “We were immediately drawn to Nidhi’s lyrical vision. This is a story rooted in myth and yet is startlingly relevant today. At PBS, we believe in backing storytellers who take creative risks and Nidhi has crafted something singular, poetic, and soulful.”

Nidhi, who also wrote the film, welcomed the new creative partnership, “This film is about women who chose to risk everything and follow their desires, shedding the burden of moralities imposed upon them by the world. I was looking for kindred collaborators and this feels like a meeting of minds and hearts. It also feels like we no longer need to borrow men’s voices to tell our stories. We have our own voice, which is strong, with femininity”.

Secrets of a Mountain Serpent will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August 2025.