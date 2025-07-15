Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin to premiere in 4K at Venice Film Festival 2025

In a moment that beautifully bridges the past and present of Indian cinema, the Venice Film Festival has officially announced the world premiere of the newly restored 4K version of Bimal Roy’s 1953 classic Do Bigha Zamin at its 2025 edition.

A global tribute to Indian cinematic legacy

This landmark restoration will be presented in Venice by the Bimal Roy family—his daughters Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and Aparajita Roy Sinha, son Joy Bimal Roy—alongside Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder and director of the Film Heritage Foundation.

The restoration is a result of a passionate collaboration between the Film Heritage Foundation, The Criterion Collection, and Janus Films. Do Bigha Zamin, a cornerstone of Indian neorealism, holds historic significance as the first Indian film to win the Prix International at Cannes in 1954. It also garnered accolades at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and swept several other awards.