Chennai Weekend Artists collective present a kaleidoscope of creativity in the new exhibition

“At Chennai Weekend Artists, we used to go to live places on weekends and paint together. We are close and know each other for almost six to seven years now. Hence, we thought of doing a show together and each of us are doing a different kind of medium,” says Fermi, one of the exhibitors.

With many of them having spent 15 to 20 years practising art, finding one subject that would accommodate everyone’s work proved difficult.

“Everybody has developed an individual style. So we cannot fit into one theme. Thus we decided to go free. There is no theme for the show,” says Harathy Balakumar, another artist.