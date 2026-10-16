Chennai Weekend Artists collective present a kaleidoscope of creativity in the new exhibition

Ten artists will be bringing their individual worlds to Colour Confluence, an exhibition that moves from the natural beauty of flowers and the sea to the architectural details of Tamil heritage. However, rather than follow a prescribed theme, the show allows each participant to present work that reflects their own interests, techniques and experiences, with colour providing the common ground.
The exhibition grew out of friendships formed through Chennai Weekend Artists (CWA), a collective that regularly organises outdoor sketching sessions. About eight of the 10 exhibitors belong to the group, which brings together people from different professions who share a passion for artistic expression.
“At Chennai Weekend Artists, we used to go to live places on weekends and paint together. We are close and know each other for almost six to seven years now. Hence, we thought of doing a show together and each of us are doing a different kind of medium,” says Fermi, one of the exhibitors.
With many of them having spent 15 to 20 years practising art, finding one subject that would accommodate everyone’s work proved difficult.
“Everybody has developed an individual style. So we cannot fit into one theme. Thus we decided to go free. There is no theme for the show,” says Harathy Balakumar, another artist.
The exhibition features watercolours, oils, acrylics, and sculptures, with artists approaching their subjects through distinct techniques and colour schemes. Harathy predominantly works with watercolour and gouache and favours florals.
Among the works is Arulmozhi Manavalan’s Neithal: Kadalum Kadalsaarndha Idamum, inspired by her connection with the ocean, alongside Fermi’s Beautiful World We Live In, which shows the diversity of our country. Geetha Devi draws from vintage picture collections dating to the 18th century, while Lakshmanan reflects his interest in plein air painting and nature. Meanwhile Surya RV’s Echoes of Tamil Heritage turns towards historic buildings, monuments and sculptures.
Raj Pillai brings an unusual scale to the exhibition through miniature sculptures inspired by pillars in South Indian temples. A practising architect, he works with delicate materials such as pencil leads, using specialised tools and magnification to create carvings measuring between 5mm and 10mm.
Vijayalakshmi’s Play of Light explores light’s interaction with the world, while T Manavalan’s interests include ships, the sea and figure drawing. Vigneshkumar, who primarily works with oils, explores landscapes and portraits through expressive brushwork and rich textures.
With at least 80 artworks expected in varying sizes, Colour Confluence brings together these individual practices, allowing visitors to move between different perspectives brought by the artsists.
Entry with museum tickets. From October 17 to 28. 10 am to 6 pm,(Closed on Tuesdays). At Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, Muttukadu.
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