For artists visiting Paris, picking up supplies from La Maison du Pastel — the world’s oldest pastel manufacturer, with roots stretching back to the early 18th century — has become the ultimate cultural keepsake. Founded originally by Henri Roché, this historic Parisian maker is famed for crafting soft pastels entirely by hand.
Their rich palette features well over 2,000 meticulously developed shades, making their smaller curated sets (like the Petits Roché) a coveted, premium souvenir for creators worldwide looking to bring a literal piece of French art history back home.
Made using pure pigment held together by a minimal natural binder (like gum tragacanth). They leave a velvety, chalk-like layer that relies on the tooth of textured paper. They require fixative or framing under glass. Made by mixing pigments with a non-drying oil and wax binder. They are buttery, crayon-like, never fully dry, adhere to almost any surface (including canvas and glass) and allow for thick, impasto-style painterly strokes without dust.
Unlike mass-produced factory sticks that are machine-extruded, high-end historic pastels are mixed, rolled and cut entirely by hand. This leaves air pockets out and ensures a uniform, buttery crumble that releases colour smoothly onto the page. Artisan makers use high pigment-to-binder ratios. This means exceptionally rich, luminous and lightfast colors that do not look chalky or washed out.
La Maison du Pastel features an astounding spectrum of over 2,000 meticulously developed nuances — the largest range of historical pastel shades in existence. Rather than picking random pre-packaged boxes, artists often select individual sticks from wall-to-wall wooden cabinets or choose specialised curated themes (like Petits Roché portrait or landscape sets).
Premium sets come in signature walnut-stained, varnished alderwood boxes. Larger collector collections are housed in stacking wooden trays equipped with custom die-cut foam to protect the fragile, hand-rolled sticks. The boutique at 20 Rue Rambuteau in Paris is only open to the public one afternoon a week (typically Thursdays, 2 PM – 6 PM) or by special appointment.
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