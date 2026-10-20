The ultimate art souvenir guide: The world’s oldest handcrafted pastel house in Paris

Their rich palette features well over 2,000 meticulously developed shades, making their smaller curated sets (like the Petits Roché) a coveted, premium souvenir for creators worldwide looking to bring a literal piece of French art history back home.

Made using pure pigment held together by a minimal natural binder (like gum tragacanth). They leave a velvety, chalk-like layer that relies on the tooth of textured paper. They require fixative or framing under glass. Made by mixing pigments with a non-drying oil and wax binder. They are buttery, crayon-like, never fully dry, adhere to almost any surface (including canvas and glass) and allow for thick, impasto-style painterly strokes without dust.