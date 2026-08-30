France’s first traditional Hindu temple to open near Paris after a 56-year ask!

The BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges (an eastern suburb of Paris) is scheduled to be inaugurated as France's first traditional, purpose-built Hindu stone temple. The inauguration will mark the culmination of a 56-year journey since prayers for a spiritual home in France were first expressed in 1970.
Bussy-Saint-Georges, France, situated within the Esplanade des Religions et des Cultures, a dedicated district fostering interfaith harmony. Constructed using hand-carved natural stone sourced and sculpted in India, which was then shipped to France and assembled by Indian artisans alongside French engineers. It follows ancient Vastu Shastra architectural principles, featuring traditional shikhars (spires), domes and pillars.
The opening is framed around a 13-day Festival of Culture running from September 2 to September 14. The spiritual head of BAPS, Mahant Swami Maharaj, will preside over the ceremonies.
The festivities begin on September 2 with Vedic Mahayagna (sacred fire ceremony) & Palkhi Yatra. On September 3, there will be a Jal Yatra (a holy water procession along the River Seine). Followed by Nagar Yatra (cultural street procession) on September 5 and Murti Pratishtha (sacred consecration ceremony) and official Mandir Dedication on September 6. September 7–14 is dedicated to Satsang assemblies, Women’s Convention, Kirtan performances and concluding cultural events.
Beyond serving as a primary place of worship for the local Hindu diaspora, the complex includes classrooms, an exhibition space, seminar halls, a sports hall and gardens to serve as a hub for community service and cultural education.
This temple is followed by the one in Abu Dhabi (UAE) in February 2024, which is the first traditional, purpose-built Hindu stone temple in the Middle East.
The mandir was designed and built through an architectural partnership between Indian craftsmen and top French engineering firms. Notably, French stone restoration specialists from H Chevalier — who worked on restoring Notre-Dame Cathedral following its 2019 fire — helped engineer and assemble the temple.