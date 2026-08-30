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France’s first traditional Hindu temple to open near Paris after a 56-year ask!

Hand-carved stone mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges crowns decades-long quest for a Hindu spiritual home in France, blending Indian craftsmanship with French engineering in an interfaith district near Paris
France’s first traditional Hindu temple to open near Paris after a 56-year ask!
The BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir to open in Frace this September
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The BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges (an eastern suburb of Paris) is scheduled to be inaugurated as France's first traditional, purpose-built Hindu stone temple. The inauguration will mark the culmination of a 56-year journey since prayers for a spiritual home in France were first expressed in 1970.

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir inauguration in Bussy-Saint-Georges marks new era of interfaith harmony in France

France’s first traditional Hindu temple to open near Paris after a 56-year ask!
Bussy-Saint-Georges, France, situated within the Esplanade des Religions et des Cultures

Bussy-Saint-Georges, France, situated within the Esplanade des Religions et des Cultures, a dedicated district fostering interfaith harmony. Constructed using hand-carved natural stone sourced and sculpted in India, which was then shipped to France and assembled by Indian artisans alongside French engineers. It follows ancient Vastu Shastra architectural principles, featuring traditional shikhars (spires), domes and pillars.

The opening is framed around a 13-day Festival of Culture running from September 2 to September 14. The spiritual head of BAPS, Mahant Swami Maharaj, will preside over the ceremonies.

France’s first traditional Hindu temple to open near Paris after a 56-year ask!
The opening is framed around a 13-day Festival of Culture running from September 2

The festivities begin on September 2 with Vedic Mahayagna (sacred fire ceremony) & Palkhi Yatra. On September 3, there will be a Jal Yatra (a holy water procession along the River Seine). Followed by Nagar Yatra (cultural street procession) on September 5 and Murti Pratishtha (sacred consecration ceremony) and official Mandir Dedication on September 6. September 7–14 is dedicated to Satsang assemblies, Women’s Convention, Kirtan performances and concluding cultural events.

Beyond serving as a primary place of worship for the local Hindu diaspora, the complex includes classrooms, an exhibition space, seminar halls, a sports hall and gardens to serve as a hub for community service and cultural education.

France’s first traditional Hindu temple to open near Paris after a 56-year ask!
The complex includes classrooms, an exhibition space, seminar halls, a sports hall and gardens

This temple is followed by the one in Abu Dhabi (UAE) in February 2024, which is the first traditional, purpose-built Hindu stone temple in the Middle East.

The mandir was designed and built through an architectural partnership between Indian craftsmen and top French engineering firms. Notably, French stone restoration specialists from H Chevalier — who worked on restoring Notre-Dame Cathedral following its 2019 fire — helped engineer and assemble the temple.

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Bussy-Saint-Georges

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