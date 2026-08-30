France’s first traditional Hindu temple to open near Paris after a 56-year ask!

Bussy-Saint-Georges, France, situated within the Esplanade des Religions et des Cultures, a dedicated district fostering interfaith harmony. Constructed using hand-carved natural stone sourced and sculpted in India, which was then shipped to France and assembled by Indian artisans alongside French engineers. It follows ancient Vastu Shastra architectural principles, featuring traditional shikhars (spires), domes and pillars.

The opening is framed around a 13-day Festival of Culture running from September 2 to September 14. The spiritual head of BAPS, Mahant Swami Maharaj, will preside over the ceremonies.