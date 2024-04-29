The United Arab Emirates’ capital welcomes its first Hindu temple — BAPS Swaminarayan Temple

A new place of worship, a notewor thy cultural and tourist attraction, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple has recently been inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, becoming the city’s first Hindu temple. Open to the public since the first day of March, the temple was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi himself on February 14.

The story of the temple began as early as 1997 when Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the then president of BAPS, had prayed in the desert area in Sharjah for peace and love among all countries and religions and freedom from enmity between the nations.

This was followed by the devotees seeking permission from the community and government leaders for land to build a temple. It was only in 2015 that land was allotted for the building of the said temple. “I am very thankful to the UAE government for their decision to allot land to build a mandir in Abu Dhabi. This is a great step,” commented prime minister Narendra Modi.