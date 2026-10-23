This popular art gallery in Kolkata opens doors to two artists from different eras

Born in Tripura, he came to Santiniketan's Kala Bhavana in the mid-1950s and studied under Ramkinkar Baij, the pioneer of post-modern Indian sculpture. The school's experimental spirit, with its emphasis on nature study and exposure to both Indian and Western traditions, shaped his approach. He taught in Nigeria for nearly two decades before returning to Kala Bhavana as faculty in 1980, taking up the space his teacher, Baij, had left.

The exhibits show a body of work that seems stylistically restless but may be read as a search for a modern Indian identity in sculpture. Suren worked in terracotta, concrete, cement, metal and wood. His figures are built from angular, intersecting planes, yet an expressionist undercurrent keeps them from feeling academic, toying with a delicate balance between geometric rigour and an unmistakable emotional presence.