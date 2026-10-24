Tara: Giving old materials another life

At the centre of the exhibition is Heart to Haat, Ka-Sha’s response to production waste. The initiative began with a relatively simple proposition: materials that have already had a life can have another one. A discarded garment might become an accessory. A fragment of embroidery might find its way into a new object. A collection of buttons or beads, separated from its original purpose, can become the starting point for something else.

For Karishma, curator of Tara and founder of Ka-Sha, the emotional history of these materials can matter as much as their physical qualities. “When someone brings us a garment, we first try to understand the emotion attached to it and what they want to preserve,” she says. Sometimes that means retaining the fabric; in other cases, it might be an embroidered detail or the memory of the person who once wore it. The studio has received garments belonging to family members who have died, brought in with the hope that they might be transformed into something the family can continue to use.