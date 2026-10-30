MKF Museum of Art’s latest exhibition explores the shifting relationship between remembrance and time

What lies beneath a familiar face? In Beneath the Surface, M M Shanith looks beyond the visible form to explore the intricate structures found in the human body and the natural world. Networks of lines, circles, stitches and organic patterns accumulate across his works, bringing to mind neural pathways, cellular formations and maps. His portraits move beyond physical likeness, with layered patterns suggesting an inner world shaped by memory, emotion and experience.

“Beneath the Surface explores my long-standing interest in observing and interpreting the forms, textures and patterns that exist in the world around me. The starting point for the images and objects in my paintings, fine art photography and digital paintings is developed from my sketchbook. I regularly draw things I encounter in my surroundings, often as spontaneous, random or seemingly naive shapes. Over time, these sketches evolve into finished artworks, taking on new meanings as they move from one medium to another. I am exhibiting nine artworks in this g roup exhibition, spanning acrylic and ink mixed-media works, analogue fine-art photography, pen drawings and digital paintings.”