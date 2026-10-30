MKF Museum of Art’s latest exhibition explores the shifting relationship between remembrance and time

Asmell, a flower, an old object or the image of an animal can bring back a moment long after it has passed. Memory has a way of holding on to certain details while letting others slip away, often returning in fragments rather than a complete picture. It is this shifting relationship between memory and time that forms the starting point of Between Memory and Time, a three-person exhibition curated by Jooby Yohannan and hosted by MKF Museum of Art.
“What interests me is that memory is not simply a recollection of the past, nor is time merely a chronological progression. Memory is constantly being reshaped by the present, while time leaves its traces on our perceptions and experiences. Three featuring artists approach this relationship differently, through their individual choice of imagery, material, colour or the absence of colour; and the particular sensibility that informs their work. By bringing these three practices together, I want the visitors to look beyond the differences in their visual approaches and discover the connections that emerge between them,” Jooby reveals. Bringing together MM Shanith, Nijesh Mohan and Pradeep Unni — the exhibition explores remembrance, nostalgia and human experience through three distinct artistic approaches.
What lies beneath a familiar face? In Beneath the Surface, M M Shanith looks beyond the visible form to explore the intricate structures found in the human body and the natural world. Networks of lines, circles, stitches and organic patterns accumulate across his works, bringing to mind neural pathways, cellular formations and maps. His portraits move beyond physical likeness, with layered patterns suggesting an inner world shaped by memory, emotion and experience.
“Beneath the Surface explores my long-standing interest in observing and interpreting the forms, textures and patterns that exist in the world around me. The starting point for the images and objects in my paintings, fine art photography and digital paintings is developed from my sketchbook. I regularly draw things I encounter in my surroundings, often as spontaneous, random or seemingly naive shapes. Over time, these sketches evolve into finished artworks, taking on new meanings as they move from one medium to another. I am exhibiting nine artworks in this g roup exhibition, spanning acrylic and ink mixed-media works, analogue fine-art photography, pen drawings and digital paintings.”
A paper boat or a flower may seem unremarkable until it brings back a person, a place or a moment long past. Pradeep Unni draws on these familiar objects to explore how everyday things become repositories of personal and collective memories. In Objects That Remember, colour and simple forms give shape to the associations we carry, from the pleasures of childhood to fleeting moments of beauty that stay with us long after they have passed.
“I believe that the objects we use in our everyday lives are more than just objects. They have the power to evoke memories and create echoes of the past within us. Through my artworks, I try to bring these memories back to life and explore how objects are deeply connected to our past and personal experiences. This exhibition features twelve acrylic paintings on canvas. Each artwork holds equal importance within the series, contributing to its concept and meaning. Through this series, I seek to revisit those innocent moments of my childhood and express the emotions associated with them through my paintings.”
Animals, plants and other elements of nature take on the quality of recollections in Nijesh Mohan’s works. Rendered in black and white, they appear suspended between past and present, like photographs that have lost their colour but retained traces of the moments they captured. In The Memory of Nature, the absence of colour lends these images a sense of silence and distance, prompting a closer look at what remains when memories begin to fade.
“My works explore the relationship between nature, memory and our sense of place. I am interested in how our surroundings influence us emotionally and how our experiences of particular places remain with us over time. Nature is not just something we observe; it becomes part of our personal memories and collective experiences. I am exhibiting seven paintings in acrylic. My approach combines realistic elements with abstraction, using layered colours, textures, patterns and partially visible forms to create depth and atmosphere. I use glazing to create transparent layers and hidden images in the background, reflecting fragments of memory and conscious experiences. I enjoy how these images emerg e and disappear, creating depth and mystery in my paintings.”
Entry free. October 30, 11 am to 6.30 pm. At Lavelle Road.
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