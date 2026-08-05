Nidhi Mariam Jacob unveils Shape of My Heart exhibition at KYNKYNY Art Gallery

The new solo exhibition at KYNKYNY Art Gallery was born in the wake of the passing of Nidhi’s mother, Helen Elizabeth Jacob, whose quiet affinity with plants left a lasting impression on the artist.

“This collection consists of 18 paintings, which I created over the course of about two years. As I worked on this collection, I kept wondering what to call it. I found myself thinking that if my heart had another shape, it would be a garden or a cluster of flowers. The title also reflects my mother’s influence as she nurtured my love for nature from childhood and shaped the way i see and appreciate the natural world,” Nidhi begins.