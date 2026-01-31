Aparna Rajapandian’s new solo show reflects on the various identities of women

The exhibition also addresses themes of nature, environment and the preservation of life. “Each work feels like a visual chapter calling viewers to pause, reflect and enter the artist’s personal yet universally resonant stories, quite deeply,” she shares.

Aparna Rajapandian is a contemporary artist whose work is deeply introspective and narrative-driven. Her style is surreal yet grounded in emotion and symbolism. She primarily works with polychromos pencils and mixed media, creating intricate compositions with remarkable detail and sensitivity. Her artworks often feature feminine forms, symbolic creatures, architectural elements and natural motifs which come together to form dream-like landscapes that explore identity, intuition, transformation and interconnectedness with nature.