Aparna Rajapandian’s new solo show reflects on the various identities of women

Exploring the layered dimensions of the feminine psyche, artist Aparna Rajapandian’s solo exhibition, Visions and Tales, curated by Belinda Fernandez of Artella, comes to MKF Museum of Art. “Visions and Tales is an exhibition that brings together inner worlds and storytelling. The title reflects the dual nature of artist Aparna Rajapandian’s creativity — visions that emerge from intuition, memory and imagination; and tales that unfold through symbolic narratives within each artwork,” Belinda begins.
The exhibition also addresses themes of nature, environment and the preservation of life. “Each work feels like a visual chapter calling viewers to pause, reflect and enter the artist’s personal yet universally resonant stories, quite deeply,” she shares.
Aparna Rajapandian is a contemporary artist whose work is deeply introspective and narrative-driven. Her style is surreal yet grounded in emotion and symbolism. She primarily works with polychromos pencils and mixed media, creating intricate compositions with remarkable detail and sensitivity. Her artworks often feature feminine forms, symbolic creatures, architectural elements and natural motifs which come together to form dream-like landscapes that explore identity, intuition, transformation and interconnectedness with nature.
“What drew me to Aparna’s work was the depth of storytelling and the honesty of her visual language. Her artworks are not merely aesthetic, they hold emotional weight and thoughtful intent. As a curator, I am deeply inspired by artists who create from lived experience and inner reflection and Aparna does this beautifully,” she tells us.
The exhibition brings together 30 artworks and the works range from medium to large-scale compositions, allowing art patrons to engage closely with Aparna’s intricate detailing while also experiencing the expansiveness of her visual narratives.
“Curating Visions and Tales was an intuitive and immersive process. My approach was to allow the works to guide the narrative, rather than impose one. I focused on creating a flow that felt like moving through chapters of a story — from inner landscapes to identity, myth and transformation. It was important to honour the emotional rhythm of the artworks and give each piece space to speak,” the curator reveals.
Several works explore duality and multiplicity — seen through fragmented faces and layered figures that reflect the many roles and identities women hold. Others resemble memory chambers or emotional architectures, where symbolic elements like eyes, vessels, animals and natural forms represent intuition, time and inner awareness. Some pieces subtly address environmental themes which portray nature not as a backdrop, but as a living presence intertwined with human existence.
The exhibition features a rich yet nuanced colour palette of earthy tones, muted blues, deep reds and soft neutrals. “Aparna’s use of polychromos pencils allows for delicate gradations and fine detailing, while mixed media elements add texture and depth. Each line feels intentional, contributing to the emotional and symbolic complexity of the artwork,” she elucidates.
February 11, 11 am to 6.30 pm. At Lavelle Road.