Poonam Singh & Jeetendra Kumar unveil their art exhibition — Accents of Forms

When a couple aligns their creative vision, a unique vocabulary begins to emerge. Drawing from this very language of art, MKF Museum of Art opens doors to its latest show — Accents of Forms. Through a shared creative lens, Poonam Singh and Jeetendra Kumar translate their inner worlds into a dialogue of form, where artworks echo the same truth.
“Accents of Forms brings together two distinct yet complementary artistic practices that engage with form as an expressive language rather than a fixed structure. In this duo show, form becomes an accent — sometimes fluid, sometimes assertive through which emotions, movement and inner energies are articulated. The title reflects how emotions, ideas and lived experiences find emphasis or ‘accents’, through varied visual forms, whether abstract, figurative or sculptural,” Poonam tells us.
In the show, Jeetendra’s work emerges through movement, rhythm and energy, often dissolving and reassembling to reflect the complexity of modern life, while Poonam’s art comes across as a contemplative experience, where spiritual symbolism is seen in the simple conch.
Jeetendra Kumar has dabbled with abstractions that are thematic in intent, using swirls and patterns. In a few works, he creates unbridled movement to portray feelings that reflect on the question of time against the rigidity of routine, as inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s classic film, Modern Times. “I am presenting ten paintings in this exhibition.
These include three works from the Modern Times series, two horse-themed paintings and five monochrome abstract works. The Modern Times series reflects the chaos, repetition and pressures of contemporary life, inspired by the tension between time and routine. The horse works symbolise strength, freedom and dynamic energy. The Monochrome series moves further into abstraction, focusing on emotional rhythm and inner states rather than narrative form. The Monochrome works move inward, focusing on rhythm, repetition and emotional impulses, creating a quieter, more contemplative counterpoint to the larger canvases. Together, the works trace a journey from external chaos to internal equilibrium,” Jeetendra shares.
The Modern Times and horse works are executed in acrylic on canvas, allowing layered brush as well as knife works and sweeping movements, while the Monochrome works are watercolour on paper.
“The five monochromes are one in blue, two in brown and two in green are medit at ive explorations of rhythm and emotional frequency. I use vibrant blues, reds and oranges to create high contrast and visual energy, allowing colours to merge, diverge and interact dynamically. Chaplin’s Modern Times resonates with me for its portrayal of individuals navigating mechanised routines and rigid systems. In my work, this influence is reflected through recurring lines, rhythmic repetition and fragmented forms that suggest constant motion. At the same time, the series carries optimism — echoing Chaplin’s belief in resilience and humanity amid constraint,” he adds.
Poonam Singh’s paintings, on the other hand, have spiritual leanings inspired by Indian philosophy in her Conch series that tend to evoke peace and harmony using symbolism that encompasses humanity as a whole. She explores her inner emotions and spirituality using the shell as a symbol of purity and a divine energy that resonates with the circle of life.
“The works explore peace, harmony and the eternal cycle of life through a universal visual language. I have worked primarily with acrylic on canvas, using semi-abstract forms. Circular and fluid compositions reflect the spiral of the conch, reinforcing ideas of continuity, balance and the flow of life. I developed the Conch series over a period of approximately 8–10 months. The works vary in scale, moving from medium to large formats to create both intimate and immersive viewing experiences. I have used a calm, meditative colour palette with earthy neutrals, whites, blues and subtle metallic tones. Through layering, texturing and soft tonal transitions, I aim to create depth, movement and a sense of spiritual resonance, ” she reveals.