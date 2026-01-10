Poonam Singh & Jeetendra Kumar unveil their art exhibition — Accents of Forms

“Accents of Forms brings together two distinct yet complementary artistic practices that engage with form as an expressive language rather than a fixed structure. In this duo show, form becomes an accent — sometimes fluid, sometimes assertive through which emotions, movement and inner energies are articulated. The title reflects how emotions, ideas and lived experiences find emphasis or ‘accents’, through varied visual forms, whether abstract, figurative or sculptural,” Poonam tells us.

In the show, Jeetendra’s work emerges through movement, rhythm and energy, often dissolving and reassembling to reflect the complexity of modern life, while Poonam’s art comes across as a contemplative experience, where spiritual symbolism is seen in the simple conch.