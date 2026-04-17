Divyaman Singh’s new art show reflects the emotional spectrum of women’s experiences

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I have often worked within a restrained, dual-toned palette, so limiting colour wasn’t unfamiliar. However, working exclusively with greys made the process far more introspective. It pushed me to observe more closely — light, mood and the most subtle tonal shifts that might otherwise go unnoticed. At the same time, the series was emotionally intense. Spending extended periods within this tonal range often led me inward, sometimes into heavier emotional spaces. There were moments when the process felt weighty, as though I was sitting with certain feelings longer than usual. But that’s also what made the work honest. Grey simplifies what you see, but deepens what you feel. In many ways, it became a reflection of how I process emotion — translating it into something quieter, more restrained, yet deeply present