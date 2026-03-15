MAP Bengaluru's Paper Gardens dissects botanical records of the British Empire

That theme — of labour rendered invisible, of knowledge extracted and unacknowledged — sits at the heart of Paper Gardens: Art, Botany and Empire, a new exhibition at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru. Spread across two rooms and featuring over a hundred botanical illustrations from the 17th to 20th centuries, the show traces the intense scientific activity that unfolded across the Indian subcontinent at the height of British rule.

It is a story about plants. But it is also a tale about power and about who gets to sign their name, showcasing to the world that they helped build botany to what it has become today. The exhibition is the first Indian institutional survey of botanical illustration from the Indian subcontinent at this scale. On display are artworks from the collections of the Linnean Society ( UK), Wellcome Collection ( UK), Oak Spring Garden (USA) and the Missouri Botanical Garden (USA) alongside works from the MAP collection.