MAP Bengaluru unveils a new art exhibition, The Many Lives of the Cat!

“We wanted to create an exhibition format that appeals to a broad audience, something people can relate to and see a bit of themselves in. So we decided to begin with a universal symbol, something familiar to almost everyone. Around the same time, BNG’s final book was released. He was a dear friend of MAP and it felt meaningful to honour that relationship and his legacy. That’s how this idea came together,” curator Khushi Bansal begins.

The Many Lives of the Cat is a one-of-its-kind exhibition featuring paintings, sculptures, textiles, matchbox covers and artist sketchbooks that spotlight one of the most enigmatic muses in art history — the cat.