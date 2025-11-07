This new play, inspired by Italo Calvino’s novel, reflects on lives in the Indian cities

A

The work sits between theatre, dance, music and cinema. There are projections that breathe, light that behaves like memory and choreography that becomes architecture. The performance doesn’t unfold; it reveals, like a photograph developing in slow water. Music is the bloodstream of Meanwhile Elsewhere. When Eduardo Catemario was at Darpana creating his Mahabharata opera, our paths crossed almost by accident. Out of those late-night sessions came a song called There Comes a Time, which Penelope now sings in the performance, a moment that all feels like a quiet heartbeat running through the piece. The set has two levels, the mezzanine above and the main stage below. That architecture lets Valdrada, the city of mirrors, exist in dialogue with itself: what happens above is echoed below, like a reflection that moves, hesitates and breathes. The structure itself becomes the mirror. Suspended flags and projections help the cities appear and vanish before our eyes. The scrim plays a crucial role, a translucent skin between the audience and the city. Sometimes it conceals, sometimes it reveals and sometimes it simply becomes a frame through which we glimpse fragments of another world. Text appears and disappears upon it, like fleeting memories caught in air.