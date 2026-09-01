What is mordanting, an art where colours bond to the fabric naturally?

The process is far more complicated than using chemical dyes. The mordant used, its strength, the temperature, time taken, the acidity of the water, and the treatment of the fabric itself can alter the result. In fact, two dyers working with the same dye, the same mordant, and the same fabric may end up with entirely different colours due to small variations in technique.

In natural dyeing, the art of mordanting has three major functions. Mordants assist dyes in adhering to the fibre, affect the colour that is formed, and enhance the colour fastness of the fabric under specific combinations of dyes and fibres. The selection of mordants is determined by the fibre and natural dye used.