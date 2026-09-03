Shailaja S. Kamat makes her Jehangir Art Gallery debut at 80, proving art has no age limit

At eight, Shailaja S. Kamat began painting as a hobby, making hand-painted greeting cards. At 75, she returned to the canvas with renewed purpose. And at 80, she is finally realising her lifelong dream of exhibiting at Mumbai’s iconic Jehangir Art Gallery. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Kamat traces this remarkable journey from eight to 80, reflecting on the years that shaped her art, her evolving cityscapes and the life experiences that found their way onto her canvas.

Shailaja S. Kamat debut exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery

Your first solo exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery is happening at 80. What does this milestone mean to you, and what would you tell young artists waiting for their big break?

It has been a long journey. I started painting very young, but there were periods when I could not paint regularly. After 75, I was able to take it up seriously again. I developed an interest in cityscapes, and my mentor, Satyendra Rane, taught me new acrylic techniques. I loved it, and that marked a new phase in my journey.