Shailaja S. Kamat makes her Jehangir Art Gallery debut at 80, proving art has no age limit

At eight, Shailaja S. Kamat began painting as a hobby, making hand-painted greeting cards. At 75, she returned to the canvas with renewed purpose. And at 80, she is finally realising her lifelong dream of exhibiting at Mumbai’s iconic Jehangir Art Gallery. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Kamat traces this remarkable journey from eight to 80, reflecting on the years that shaped her art, her evolving cityscapes and the life experiences that found their way onto her canvas.
Your first solo exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery is happening at 80. What does this milestone mean to you, and what would you tell young artists waiting for their big break?
It has been a long journey. I started painting very young, but there were periods when I could not paint regularly. After 75, I was able to take it up seriously again. I developed an interest in cityscapes, and my mentor, Satyendra Rane, taught me new acrylic techniques. I loved it, and that marked a new phase in my journey.
You have witnessed enormous changes in India over eight decades. How have these changes shaped your cityscapes and the way you interpret architecture?
I have seen villages, towns and cities change tremendously. Earlier, there were fewer buildings and less development; today, new structures and forms are constantly emerging. While nature remains the same, the built environment keeps changing. I don’t simply reproduce what I see—I interpret it through my own colours, compositions and abstract elements. I have brought together houses, bungalows, villages and night scenes, and even placed cityscapes within human faces. I like to experiment and create something new rather than copy what is in front of me.
You began painting at eight, experimented with several mediums and then stepped away from art for a period. What brought you back?
I started painting as a hobby when I was around eight, making greeting cards for Diwali and other festivals. I began with watercolours, pastels and pencil colours, and later experimented with oils and charcoal. I painted landscapes, nature, still life and flowers, which remain a passion.
There was a period when personal circumstances made me stop painting regularly. It was only at 75, when I met my mentor, that I returned to it seriously. After that, there was no looking back.
What role has the support of your family, mentor and friends played in your journey?
Their support has been very important. People appreciated my paintings and would ask me to paint something for them. I also gifted many paintings, and that appreciation encouraged me to continue. Eventually, exhibitions and the commercial side of art became part of my journey, but my love for painting has always been the main reason I continued.
What does painting give you that nothing else does?
Painting gives me complete satisfaction. When I paint, I forget everything—the outside world, my age and my worries. Even if I have physical discomfort, I don’t think about it while painting. I simply enjoy the process.
After a journey from painting at eight to exhibiting at Jehangir at 80, what is your message to someone who feels they have waited too long to pursue what they love?
Don’t focus on age or wait for the right opportunity. If you want to do something, begin—without expectations, take it slowly and enjoy the process. Art can bring joy and help you discover yourself at any age.
For young artists, be patient. Success takes hard work and time. Grow gradually, develop your own identity and don’t expect everything to happen immediately.
What: Beyond the Shapes — solo exhibition by artist Shailaja S. Kamat
Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai
When: September 7–13, 2026