Why making space for women in photography still matters
The second edition of Women in Photography (WiP) 2026, a ZiiP Foundation initiative, concluded last week at Mumbai’s National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), bringing together 25 women photographers and their distinct perspectives on the city’s art and creative culture. The exhibition has stirred larger conversation around visibility, representation and opportunities for women photographers. We speak to curator Niyatee Shinde, founder of ZiiP Photography, about why platforms dedicated to women photographers are needed today.
Why is a platform like Women in Photography important today?
Every photograph begins with a perspective, and every perspective deserves to be seen. Women photographers have always been creating important work, but visibility, access and opportunities have not always been equitable. WiP creates a space where their stories, practices and ways of seeing can enter larger conversations.
What did you hope audiences would take away from the second edition?
The intention was to bring together diverse photographic practices and perspectives. When you place different voices alongside one another, you create opportunities for dialogue and new ways of looking. WiP is also about recognising the women behind the lens and the contribution they make to photography and visual culture.
What do you want Women in Photography to become after Edition 2?
Women in Photography will continue to grow. The editions will keep their rhythm, with an international segment and an India segment, each accompanied by its publication. Increasingly, WiP will live throughout the calendar year and not only during exhibitions.
We are looking at workshops, lectures, thought-leadership sessions, knowledge-sharing platforms and a forum where women photographers can connect with, enable and empower one another, alongside career-building opportunities.
Are there plans to support photographers beyond exhibitions?
Absolutely, we are planning to move into grant-making. These grants would allow photographers to develop independent projects and sustain their practice on their own terms.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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