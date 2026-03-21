New exhibition by the Goethe Institut Kolkata focuses on feminist voices in addressing contemporary global issues

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day throughout the month, we found ourselves witnessing an extra-ordinary exhibition that brings to the limelight artistic practices by women, highlighting what they truly want. Empowerment: Art and Feminisms in Kolkata is an international exhibition which brings together 31 International and South Asian feminist artists and collectives who, through their work, create a response to all the matters which are classified as ‘the need of the hour’.

It is curated by Andreas Beitin, Katharina Koch and Uta Ruhkamp; and co-presented by Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg and Goethe- Institut. Some of the participating artists include Mithu Sen, Selma Selman, Arshi Irshad Ahmadzai, Shilpa Gupta, Tejal Shah, Dean Hutton, Ebtisam Abdulaziz, and Newsha Tavakolian. Complete with paintings, photographs, visual installations, and films etc, the exhibition is divided into seven sections.

Divided into seven segments, this all-women exhibition speaks of urgent matters of our times