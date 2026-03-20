Art exhibition in Delhi explores the many facets of space today

On display at Gallery Art Motif, Delhi, this exhibition delves into the core question of how space operates across physical, social and spiritual dimensions. It spotlights on the subtle and not-so-subtle negotiations made to define boundaries, enclosures, and shaping environments, where architecture, craft, sculpture, photography and textile has its due contribution. Participants include Maitreyi Desai, Pooja Iranna, Indrajit Khambe, Chiaki Maki, Percy Pithawala, Shalina S Vichitra and more.

Some of the highlights of the exhibitions include the RMA Architect’s Hathigaon, which as the name signifies is about the space present in the intersection of man-nature interaction. This also signifies that space isn’t restricted to usage by humans and every species in the world has the right to space. Focussing on the architecture of daily life, the Stem Design Studio displays seemingly everyday objects through aluminum models, but within the everyday lies the extraordinary.