Art exhibition in Delhi explores the many facets of space today

Today, the word space or a room or a building with a certain purpose, is seen in multiple ways. And what is more interesting is the fact that the functionality of these spaces are changing. It no longer adheres to a strict dedicated function and that has opened doors to its utilization in several ways. In Space Making: Making Space, a group exhibition curated by Kunal Shah, several artists, architects and designers come together to re-imagine space, exploring construction and inhabitation in contemporary boundaries.
On display at Gallery Art Motif, Delhi, this exhibition delves into the core question of how space operates across physical, social and spiritual dimensions. It spotlights on the subtle and not-so-subtle negotiations made to define boundaries, enclosures, and shaping environments, where architecture, craft, sculpture, photography and textile has its due contribution. Participants include Maitreyi Desai, Pooja Iranna, Indrajit Khambe, Chiaki Maki, Percy Pithawala, Shalina S Vichitra and more.
Some of the highlights of the exhibitions include the RMA Architect’s Hathigaon, which as the name signifies is about the space present in the intersection of man-nature interaction. This also signifies that space isn’t restricted to usage by humans and every species in the world has the right to space. Focussing on the architecture of daily life, the Stem Design Studio displays seemingly everyday objects through aluminum models, but within the everyday lies the extraordinary.
In this aspect, photographer Indrajit Khambe’s work needs special mention where his eye of detailing captures the regular line of saris on a field. But translating the meaning behind the images one sees how these old saris are used as land markers to separate one field from the other. In other words, it is a clear symbol of demarcation of space and representation of ownership of space.
Another highlight of the exhibition is the textile works by Chiaki Maki. On the first glace they may appear to be regular curtain-ish structures but if you think closely then you would understand that through the structure the artist tries to focus on the purpose. A blind or a curtain has for centuries been used to denote privacy in space.
Each display, digs deeper into their relationship with space and highlight different aspects of space, as it is seen today. In Kunal Shah’s words, “Space Making : Making Space is an exploration of what it means to carve, claim, and consecrate space, across time, materials, communities, and species. It is as much about what is built as what is imagined, as much about presence as about the boundaries that hold it.”
What: Space Making: Making Space
Where: Gallery Art Motif, New Delhi
When: March 21- April 25, 2026
Timings: 10 am – 6 pm
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