Shruti Gupta Chandra’s Delhi show is all about abstracts with forms

Each artwork starts off as a white canvas but as one goes deeper into the layers, what unravels is a series of seemingly abstract shapes and forms. But the question that follows is are these really abstract? A closer look gives you an image of a red bird or a bunch of cubes or colourful patterns, each of which seem to be having a voice of its own. Marked by dots, lines, volume, flats, with acrylic, oil, watercolour, pen, pastel and collage; these artworks follow a cycle of repetition and creates an atmosphere of vibration.

What is fascinating about Shruti’s works is how she gives time and space to each medium (be it acrylic or water-colour) and brings out the hidden sensitivity of that medium. With over four decades of experience in dance and visual art, her works reflect a continuous dialogue between the mark and movement. The blurs, crescendos and spatial relationships start a cycle of becoming and unbecoming.