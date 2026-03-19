Delhi's Khoj Studios mounts six curated exhibitions with Goethe Institut

What do we do with what is broken — a memory, a place, or something as ordinary as a chopping board worn down by years of use? At ‘When We Return, What Do We Do With What Is Broken’, an ongoing exhibition at Khoj Studios mounted in collaboration with Delhi’s Goethe-Institut, such questions are answered through objects that are ridden with marks of time, labour, and loss.

‘When We Return, What Do We Do With What Is Broken’, an ongoing exhibition at Khoj Studios mounted in collaboration with Delhi’s Goethe-Institut

Wooden chopping boards, their surfaces scarred with knife cuts and stained from repeated use, are a part of artist Firi Rahman’s ‘Papan pemotong (cutting board)’. They are engraved with doodles of red onions, capsicums, and dates — elements used in Malay pickles. The work also takes inspiration from Koranic writing boards that the artist used as a child, where text is written and rewritten as part of learning. The artwork signifies that recipes are like language; they are not fixed but transmitted, altered, and carried forward through use.

The exhibition features six curated shows developed by fellows of the Curatorial Intensive South Asia (CISA) 2025 programme. On view till March 22, it explores how acts of return — to places, histories, and identities — are incomplete, and take influence from distance and memory.

Rahman’s work is part of Sri Lankan curator Thinal Sajeewa’s exhibition ‘as needed’. Sajeewa notes that many members of the Malay community live in close-knit neighbourhoods alongside Sinhalese and Tamils in rapidly changing Colombo, leading to increased linguistic and cultural intermingling. As a result, Malay is no longer consistently spoken within these communities, with newer generations increasingly adopting Sinhala and Tamil. This shift has led to a significant decline in the use of the Malay language, with some individuals losing touch with it entirely.