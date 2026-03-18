'Choosing to Rest': Artists redefine femininity and stillness in this showcase

A

That's something that we constantly think about, especially as an online platform. When we put up a show, we have elaborate conversations with the artists to understand what something like this means to them, so that we can present their work in a specific context, so that even when audiences who are wanting to see the show, can relate to the artist's thought process much more than what they would otherwise — by just seeing the work and almost trying to find a starting point of how they should be really relating to this whole idea of rest. So, because again, when we look at these certain artists that we have presented, it's very likely that the audience who come in to see the show will be able to relate to at least one or more of the artists as compared to what is happening in their own life, right? And that's what we want to be able to do — that they're able to contextualise their experience while they are experiencing the show. So, after these conversations, we wanted the audience to permit themselves to engage with this idea that we put together. We don't want the audience to come online, look at the exhibition and say ‘great work by the artist.’ We want people to engage with them and resonate with what's happening in their own lives — almost recognise that need for rest in their own life in this context. Therefore, when you, when we go live today, the audience will be able to see those different perspectives that I'm talking about. And I personally feel that online experiences allow audiences to experience it at the pace that they want to. We want audiences to take their own sweet time, probably with a cup of coffee or whenever they're relaxing, read through it, reflect on it.