Artist Narinder Kahlon brings PRIMAL to Bengaluru, her first solo exhibition in India

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I think, art found me long before I consciously decided to call myself an artist. I have always been deeply observant and emotionally connected to the world around me. For me, art became a way of processing life, emotion and experience and eventually, a way of expressing things that words couldn’t. My journey with acrylics really developed when I began experimenting with texture. I became fascinated by the idea that a painting could almost become a physical landscape. You could see it, but you could also almost feel it. Over time, my practice became very intuitive. I don’t always begin with a completely predetermined image. I allow the material, the texture and my instinct to guide the work. That freedom is very important to me.