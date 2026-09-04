Rinku Choudhary’s solo exhibition in New Delhi, A Soliloquist’s Journal, explores the unspoken language of domestic life

Artist Rinku Choudhary’s solo exhibition, A Soliloquist’s Journal, presented by Art Incept and curated by Prima Kurien, brings together a body of paintings that explores memory, domesticity, identity and the quiet repetition of emotions that shape everyday life.

Rinku Choudhary's exhibition A Soliloquist's Journal reflects the unseen dynamics within the home

The artist brings an intimate and deeply personal perspective to domestic life, transforming everyday household experiences, memories and relationships into a visual exploration of identity, emotional restraint and the unseen dynamics within the home.

Rinku’s practice is rooted in her own experiences of growing up in a large joint family. Restrictions placed on her movements because of her gender, including not being allowed to venture outdoors after dusk, became an early point of observation. Over time, members of her family and the household itself became subjects through which she began examining the complex emotional structures of domestic life.