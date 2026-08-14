Mehak Garg transforms domestic spaces into charged landscapes of memory in her first Mumbai solo show

Mumbai has a particular talent for making intimacy feel spatial. A crowded room can still contain private worlds, while a familiar corner can suddenly feel estranged. In In the Quiet Between, Mehak Garg’s first solo exhibition in Mumbai, the room becomes a place where those contradictions gather.

How scale, memory and urban solitude shape the evocative art of Mehak Garg

At Gallery Maxima in Fort, Garg presents large-scale oil paintings alongside works on paper, moving from five-inch compositions to a sixteen-foot canvas. Her interiors are recognisable without belonging entirely to any one place. A doorway, a window, a patch of light or a domestic object seems to have arrived carrying its own history.