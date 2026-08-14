Kumar Jewels launches The Maharani Edit, a bridal polki jewellery collection inspired by royal India

The collection celebrates that same spirit and embodies the grace, power and timeless elegance of the modern maharani. Drawing inspiration from royal heirlooms, palace treasures and India’s rich jewellery heritage, The Maharani Edit reimagines traditional grandeur for today’s brides, creating pieces that feel majestic and destined to become future heirlooms.

“Brides today want jewellery that looks magnificent on their wedding day yet remains relevant for future occasions, and this collection achieves that balance beautifully,” says Prakash.