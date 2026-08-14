Kumar Jewels launches The Maharani Edit, a bridal polki jewellery collection inspired by royal India

Timeless, story-driven jewellery that blends the romantic artistry of the past with the wearable strength of the present—that is precisely what Kumar Jewels has created with its latest bridal polki collection, The Maharani Edit. The Delhi-based family-owned jewellery house is known for collections that celebrate the regal and historic grandeur of India, crafted for the modern woman who appreciates heirloom-worthy elegance.
Polki diamonds and palace-inspired craftsmanship
The collection features statement pieces such as the Ruby Elegance Choker Set, Navratan Necklace Set, Emerald Pearl Choker Set, Long Polki Set and High Neck Choker Set. Featuring exquisite polki diamonds, emeralds, rubies, pearls and vibrant gemstones, each piece showcases intricate craftsmanship and timeless sophistication, making it ideal for weddings, celebrations and special occasions.
Designer Prakash Pahlajani, who created the collection, says The Maharani Edit was inspired by the resurgence of royal Indian aesthetics on the global stage. “Over the past year, we have seen influential Indian personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Karan Johar proudly embrace regal Indian styling and heritage jewellery at some of the world’s most prestigious fashion events. Their appearances reaffirmed that India’s royal legacy continues to captivate modern audiences across the globe,” says Prakash.
The collection celebrates that same spirit and embodies the grace, power and timeless elegance of the modern maharani. Drawing inspiration from royal heirlooms, palace treasures and India’s rich jewellery heritage, The Maharani Edit reimagines traditional grandeur for today’s brides, creating pieces that feel majestic and destined to become future heirlooms.
“Brides today want jewellery that looks magnificent on their wedding day yet remains relevant for future occasions, and this collection achieves that balance beautifully,” says Prakash.
The choice of gemstones also draws directly from royal traditions, with polki diamonds, emeralds, rubies and pearls featured throughout the collection. “These gemstones have long been associated with Indian royalty and bridal traditions. Polki diamonds offer unmatched heritage value and timeless beauty, while emeralds bring richness and sophistication. Rubies symbolise love, passion and prosperity, making them especially meaningful for weddings. Pearls add softness, elegance and a sense of timeless grace. They perfectly capture the essence of a modern maharani,” he adds.
Rs 10 lakh onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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