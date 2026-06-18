Janvi Sachdeva reimagines ancient Persia through statement silver jewellery

Janvi Sachdeva Kapoor, founder of Janvi Sachdeva Design, is giving silver jewellery a new dimension. The rich legacy of ancient Persia sparkles through her latest collection, The Persian Dream. Renowned for their achievements in luxury, art and design, the Persians left behind a jewellery tradition that reflected exceptional craftsmanship and refined taste.
Inspired by the artistic richness and grandeur of ancient Persia, The Persian Dream brings together intricate craftsmanship, bold silhouettes and thoughtfully selected gemstones.
Crafted in 92.5 sterling silver and accented with coloured stones and delicate detailing, the collection reflects Janvi Sachdeva Design's approach to statement jewellery—expressive without being excessive, and luxurious without compromising on wearability.
Janvi says she was drawn to the Persian theme because of its extraordinary blend of history, artistry and storytelling.
"The intricate patterns, rich colour palettes, luxurious textiles and poetic sensibility associated with Persian culture inspired me to create something timeless, romantic and immersive," says Janvi.
The collection incorporates intricate detailing, ornamental motifs, regal silhouettes and rich gemstone pairings inspired by Persian palaces, gardens and royal heirlooms. Elements such as symmetry, elaborate patterns and timeless decorative forms are visible throughout the collection.
Gemstones play a central role, adding richness, depth and vibrancy. They evoke the opulence of Persian royalty while drawing inspiration from the precious stones historically seen in Persian jewellery, architecture and decorative arts.
"Throughout the collection, coloured stones act as focal points within the designs, adding dimension, luminosity and a sense of timeless grandeur that reinforces the dreamlike essence of the collection," says Janvi.
Among the recurring Persian influences are Arabesque patterns, whose flowing floral and vine-like forms, commonly seen in Persian art and architecture, inspired much of the collection's intricate detailing and metalwork.
"Persian garden motifs, or Pairidaeza, symbolising paradise and harmony, informed the floral compositions and balanced visual language of the pieces. Geometric patterns inspired by Persian tiles and monuments were translated into structured silhouettes and jewellery settings, while the elegant curves of Persian arches and domes influenced the contours and overall form of the designs," she explains.
The collection marks a significant shift in the brand's creative direction, embracing a more ornate, layered and narrative-driven design language.
"While my earlier work focused on cleaner contemporary forms and minimal detailing, The Persian Dream explores greater intricacy, symbolism and decorative richness. Inspired by Persian art and architecture, the collection incorporates elaborate motifs, statement gemstone usage and more expressive silhouettes. There is also a stronger emphasis on storytelling and craftsmanship, making the pieces feel more regal compared to my previous collections," she says.
So, which piece best captures the spirit of The Persian Dream? Without hesitation, Janvi names the Zarine Necklace.
"It brings together many of the defining motifs and influences seen throughout the collection, from lotus-inspired garnet detailing to paisley and floral elements layered with intricate craftsmanship. The piece carries a sense of old-world richness and artistry that immediately transports you to the grandeur and romance associated with Persian history," she says.
Prices range from ₹7,000 to ₹90,000. Available online.
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