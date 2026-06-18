Janvi Sachdeva reimagines ancient Persia through statement silver jewellery

Inspired by the artistic richness and grandeur of ancient Persia, The Persian Dream brings together intricate craftsmanship, bold silhouettes and thoughtfully selected gemstones.

Crafted in 92.5 sterling silver and accented with coloured stones and delicate detailing, the collection reflects Janvi Sachdeva Design's approach to statement jewellery—expressive without being excessive, and luxurious without compromising on wearability.

Janvi says she was drawn to the Persian theme because of its extraordinary blend of history, artistry and storytelling.