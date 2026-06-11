Vaishali Dahiya pays tribute to Marilyn Monroe with a glamorous new couture collection
Marilyn Monroe may be gone, but her influence remains unmistakable. With her platinum-blonde curls and heavy-lidded gaze, she became an icon whose image transcended cinema, finding a place in art, fashion, and popular culture. This season, she serves as the muse for designer Vaishali Dahiya’s latest collection, which draws on the glamour, confidence, and magnetism that defined Hollywood’s golden era.
Vaishali Dahiya, founder and creative director of Realm by Vaishali, lets us in on the details.
Hollywood glamour, reworked
What inspired you to dedicate this collection to Marilyn Monroe?
Marilyn Monroe is the epitome of confidence, vulnerability, strength, and an undeniable presence all rolled into one. And her popularity transcends generations. As the world marks her 100th birth year, I wanted to celebrate her legacy through a collection that captures the essence of femininity in its most powerful form. However, I was not looking at recreating her iconic looks. On the contrary, I wanted to reinterpret what she stood for—self-assurance, sensuality, and the courage to embrace one’s individuality.
How did you reinterpret Marilyn Monroe’s glamour for the modern woman?
Today’s woman embraces glamour on her own terms. For this collection, I translated Marilyn’s timeless allure into contemporary silhouettes that feel confident, powerful, and relevant. We focused on sculpted structures, fluid draping, and body-enhancing cuts that celebrate individuality rather than conform to traditional ideals of beauty.
Can you tell us about the key silhouettes featured?
The collection explores a range of silhouettes that celebrate the female form. There are body-contouring gowns, sharply tailored structures, dramatic drapes, and fluid eveningwear that moves effortlessly with the wearer.
The collection uses holographic sequins, rhinestones, and chainmail detailing. Can you elaborate on these elements and how they came together?
Every embellishment was chosen to create luminosity, movement, and dimension. Holographic sequins catch and reflect light beautifully, while cascading rhinestones create sparkle with every step. Chainmail introduces a modern, architectural edge, giving silhouettes structure and strength. We also incorporated mother-of-pearl detailing and dimensional floral appliqués to add texture.
How do you balance bold glamour with wearability in couture?
For me, couture should feel as good as it looks. While glamour is central to this collection, wearability comes through thoughtful construction, precise tailoring, and an understanding of how a garment moves with the body. Every embellishment is carefully placed and every silhouette engineered for comfort, ensuring the wearer feels confident rather than restricted. I believe, true luxury lies in creating pieces that are visually impactful while remaining effortless to wear.
Was there a particular Marilyn Monroe moment, film, or photograph that influenced the collection visually?
Not from a single moment. I was inspired by her overall aura. The collection’s foundation is her ability to command a room with elegance, confidence, and charisma. The visual language references the glamour of Hollywood’s golden era—luminous textures, dramatic silhouettes, and timeless sophistication.
In what ways does this collection push your design language forward?
This collection allowed me to explore a more sculptural interpretation of femininity. While craftsmanship and intricate detailing have always been central to my work, here I experimented with stronger structures, and innovative embellishment techniques with a heightened sense of drama. It represents an evolution of our aesthetics while maintaining the sophistication, artistry, and attention to detail that define the brand.
Prices start at Rs 45,000. Available online.
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