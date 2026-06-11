Vaishali Dahiya pays tribute to Marilyn Monroe with a glamorous new couture collection

Marilyn Monroe may be gone, but her influence remains unmistakable. With her platinum-blonde curls and heavy-lidded gaze, she became an icon whose image transcended cinema, finding a place in art, fashion, and popular culture. This season, she serves as the muse for designer Vaishali Dahiya’s latest collection, which draws on the glamour, confidence, and magnetism that defined Hollywood’s golden era.

Vaishali Dahiya, founder and creative director of Realm by Vaishali, lets us in on the details.

Hollywood glamour, reworked