Inside the glamorous new Parisian-inspired occasion wear collection everyone’s talking about

NOT SO SERIOUS by Pallavi Mohan, a fashion and textile designer from Guwahati, Assam, has carved out a unique niche in the fashion industry by blending whimsical, feminine aesthetics with complex textile textures.

The return of maximalism

Her latest collection is rooted in a dreamlike, Parisian-inspired aesthetic and brings together romance, drama, and high-impact glamour. It also marks a significant expansion—the debut lehenga line that reinterprets occasion wear through the lens of the brand. Pallavi Mohan lets us in on the inspiration, the mood of the collection, Parisian glamour, and more.