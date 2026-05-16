Inside a Spring/Summer 2026 collection inspired by art, travel and handmade craft

For Yavi, clothing has always been more than attire; it is a medium of expression. Through layered prints, handcrafted techniques, and thoughtful textiles, each piece becomes a quiet archive of creativity. The Spring/Summer 2026 collection continues this journey, exploring stories inspired by gardens in bloom, wandering travels, nostalgic textures, and the poetic beauty of handmade craft.

Yadvi Agarwal tells us that the starting point for SS’26 came from an interplay of seemingly contrasting visual inspirations. “On one hand, we were drawn to the softness of a bouquet—how individual flowers come together to form something layered and impressionistic, almost like painterly strokes built over time. Alongside this, we were fascinated by the world of vintage postal stamps, their quirky borders, pop colours, and unexpected compositions where animals, stripes, and florals coexist within defined edges. There was something very graphic yet playful about them,” she shares.