Estampa by Saaksha & Kinni reimagines Indian prints for Spring Summer 2026
Designers Saaksha Bhat and Kinni Singh founded their eponymous label, Saaksha & Kinni, with a vision to reinterpret traditional Indian textiles through a contemporary lens. In their Spring-Summer ’26 collection, Estampa, the designers use fashion as an homage to prints where instinctive modern expression meets the fluidity of design to create a collection that is as fun as it is graceful.
Reinterpreting Indian prints
Abstract paisley florals inspired by kalamkari run through the collection, with a hand-drawn quality that keeps them slightly irregular and easy. Ikat appears in a softer, more painterly style, while classic block prints are worked into structured yet playful stripes. Tribal and bandhani influences come through in bold, graphic motifs that feel rooted but still current.
Kantha is interpreted through layered prints, bringing different elements together to create depth and a slightly worn-in feel. The palette sharpens with black-and-white, scratch-like prints that add contrast and a sketched, almost charcoal-like finish on fabric.
Signature techniques in patchwork denim pieces, including a trench coat, shorts, and jeans, celebrate sustainable practice and the beauty of assemblage. A new fabric tassel technique transforms wastage into dynamic embellishment, adding movement and playful sensibility while honouring zero-waste principles. Meticulous hand micro-pleating brings architectural dimension to dresses and skirts, creating texture through traditional craftsmanship, while three pre-draped saris offer contemporary ease with traditional silhouettes.
We speak to Saaksha to get into the details of this awe-inspiring collection.
What was the starting point for Estampa?
It really started with our love for prints. We kept coming back to the idea of collecting different print stories and bringing them together in a way that felt natural to us. It wasn’t one single reference; it was more a build-up of visuals, memories, and textiles we’ve been drawn to over time.
Why did you choose to focus on prints this season?
Prints have always been such a big part of how we design, but this time we wanted to really go all in. There’s so much depth within Indian print traditions, and it felt like the right moment to explore that more freely and experimentally.
How did you reinterpret traditional techniques like kalamkari, ikat, and bandhani for a modern audience?
It was less about changing the techniques and more about how we used them. We played a lot with scale, placement, and layering—sometimes mixing them in unexpected ways. The idea was to make them feel relevant to how people dress today, without losing what makes them special.
The prints feel fluid and slightly imperfect. Was that intentional?
Yes! Completely. That softness and slight irregularity is what makes them feel alive. We didn’t want anything to look too rigid or overly finished. It was important to keep that human touch.
Can you tell us about the patchwork denim pieces and how they fit into the collection?
The patchwork denim came from the idea of reusing and reworking what already exists. It ties back to the overall print story as well—almost like translating patchwork into a more every day, wearable format. It adds a bit of contrast to the softer pieces.
The tassel technique is interesting. How did that idea come about?
It actually came quite organically. We were working with leftover fabric and started experimenting with ways to use it without it feeling like an afterthought. The tassels added movement and texture, but also felt like a natural extension of the material itself.
How important was sustainability while creating this collection?
Working towards being more sustainable each season is always part of our process. With this collection, we were just more conscious about highlighting it—whether through patchwork, fabric reuse, or working closely with craft techniques that are inherently mindful.
How do you balance craft and wearability, especially with pieces like pre-draped saris?
That balance is really important to us. We want the craft to be visible, but not overwhelming. With something like a pre-draped sari, the idea is to keep the essence of it, but make it easier and more approachable to wear in everyday life.
What does this collection say about where you are as designers right now?
It feels like a more confident expression of what we’ve always been drawn to. We’re more comfortable mixing things, taking risks, and trusting our instincts while still staying rooted in craft.
Prices start at Rs 15,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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