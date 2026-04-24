Estampa by Saaksha & Kinni reimagines Indian prints for Spring Summer 2026

Abstract paisley florals inspired by kalamkari run through the collection, with a hand-drawn quality that keeps them slightly irregular and easy. Ikat appears in a softer, more painterly style, while classic block prints are worked into structured yet playful stripes. Tribal and bandhani influences come through in bold, graphic motifs that feel rooted but still current.

Kantha is interpreted through layered prints, bringing different elements together to create depth and a slightly worn-in feel. The palette sharpens with black-and-white, scratch-like prints that add contrast and a sketched, almost charcoal-like finish on fabric.