Russian artist Julia Usmanova’s solo in Delhi expresses her emotions about finding a home in another country

Apart from the face value of the images, if you really read through them, you would find layers of what the artist wants to portray in every canvas. Some of the canvases come out to have a dreamy sequence which divided time between reality and dreams. The animal imagery across her paintings is not just depicting the usual flora and fauna found in the country, or rather the countries, but also stands as symbols of hope, freedom, spirituality, and emotional connection. The tiger which appears prominently in her work, connects both the countries through the presence of the Royal Bengal tiger and Siberian tiger. This also reflects how the artist connects the domains of psychology and reality through imageries and motif symbols. Her expressions are a way to start a dialogue between Russia and India, combining experiences, memory and emotion.

What: When India Became Home by Julia Usmanova

When: till June 23, 2026

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm