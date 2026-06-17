Patachitra scrolls displayed at the KNMA Art Passage Delhi

When it comes to innovative presentation and making taking art out of traditional galleries, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is one of the prime proponents, Delhi art enthusiasts should definitely pay a visit to the KNMA Art Passage which connects the Nexus Select Citywalk and DLG South Court Mall in Saket. This passage is known for hosting art exhibition frequently and their fourth presentation is all about the world of Patachitras. Titled, Pata Dekhabo? Or Shall I Show you a pata? , this exhibition displays 46 Patachitra reproductions from the KNMA Collective along with other public and private institutions to weave a beautiful narrative drawn from this folk art, primarily found in Eastern India.
Remember, Patachitra is an old art form. Thus its origin dates back to a time when the geography of Eastern India wasn’t what it is today. Originating from an undivided Bengal and including the perimeters of present-day Jharkhand, the displays span over three centuries. What is even more interesting is that within those three centuries, Patachitra itself has undergone evolution in its technique which is evident once you compare the works of the two schools. In fact, this is also part of the display where one is about the spirituality of life covering life, death and everything in between; while the other depicts epics, mythology and socio-political realities.
The exhibition has been carefully curated by the Department of Indian Classical and Folk and Tribal Arts and showcases the responses of the 19th century Patua artists (those who make Patachitra) to the evolving society in colonial Bengal. It also explores how modern artists like Ramkinkar Baij and Jamini Roy interacted with the technique of Patachitra and responded to it. Visitors are encouraged to take their time and walk around the space exploring and truly understanding the nuances of the scrolls. Each scroll has several elements to it, literally depicting situations or symbolic of the same and one needs to really read and understand these intricacies to understand the whole meaning of the Patachitra scrolls.
What: Pata Dekhabo?
Where: KNMA Art Passage, Delhi
When: till November 16, 2026