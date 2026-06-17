Patachitra scrolls displayed at the KNMA Art Passage Delhi

Remember, Patachitra is an old art form. Thus its origin dates back to a time when the geography of Eastern India wasn’t what it is today. Originating from an undivided Bengal and including the perimeters of present-day Jharkhand, the displays span over three centuries. What is even more interesting is that within those three centuries, Patachitra itself has undergone evolution in its technique which is evident once you compare the works of the two schools. In fact, this is also part of the display where one is about the spirituality of life covering life, death and everything in between; while the other depicts epics, mythology and socio-political realities.