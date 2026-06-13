This Delhi art exhibition spotlights Abdul Aziz Raiba’s work on Indian modernism

Those visiting the exhibition can clearly see the versatility of his medium usage. From working on murals to painting on jute, large drawings to reverse glass paintings and even calligraphy and serigraphs find a space in his career trajectory. Historian Shivaji K Panikkar notes, “The art of Master Raiba emblematically reveals this historical context of the multistranded synthesis within the Indian modernism where the unique fusion of Indo-Islamic traditions, European academic naturalism, the Bengal School and European modernity lent an amazing richness and depth”.

One of the most notable things about Raiba’s art is his command over the use of lines. His artworks are strong and bold, with outlines that give the canvas a structural precision and lingual clarity. In fact, lines give a distinct identity to Raiba’s narratives. While the basic yet intricate line is a remnant of miniature artistic traditions, the more complex ones are a reflection of newer styles in Indian modernism. In contrast to his structured compositions, a series of landscapes depicting his travels in Kashmir between 1957 and 1959 lends his works a fluidity of language. Ashish thapar, director, Thapar Art Gallery also mentions, “What makes his practice compelling is the seamless synthesis of diverse traditions alongside a deeply individual approach to line and form. This exhibition brings that legacy into focus while allowing contemporary audiences to engage with its enduring relevance.”