This ongoing exhibition spotlights Gulammohammed Sheikh’s printmaking retrospective spanning seven decades

For anyone visiting the gallery, it is easy to lose themselves in the plethora of works and variety of printmaking techniques adopted by the artist. To make it slightly easier and segregate it, the ground floor gallery is all about hand prints or works made by hand. These range from woodcut, linocut, etching-aquatint, lithography and silkscreen from the 1950s to 2026.

Each work or series of works has accompanying literature, which makes it easier to understand the influences of the period in which they were made. While some come from the beauty of cave paintings, others are results of residencies and workshops around the world. But the underlying fact remains how Gulammohammed Sheikh used his practice as a means of democratising art.

Notable works like Horses and Early Lithographs (1960-63) capture the essence of a then-struggling artist by portraying a solitary horse wandering about its surroundings; or in Riot and the Violence Prints (1968-93), he portrays a burning Gujarat amid riots and uses his canvas to show how art can navigate society or vice versa, even in the darkest times.