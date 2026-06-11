Kaavi art: Explore creativity in red with this rural art form from Goa

Decline and revival of Kaavi art

However, the trajectory of the once flourishing Kaavi art, suffered a setback in the last century when the traditional artists started vanishing. Moreover, many heritage or local spaces started being renovated without proper knowledge of architectural preservation methods. While this definitely led to a decline in the craftsmanship, contemporary efforts at reviving the art cannot be overlooked either. Kaavi as an art form has been documented and efforts are being made to train new artists in this creative field. In fact, it has also been introduced in educational institutions so that the new generation is aware of their cultural heritage.