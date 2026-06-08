Artists Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod bring objects to the forefront of this Delhi exhibition

One of the most fascinating facts about Indian contemporary art is its perception or response to a situation. Both the artists, with their varied styles, forms and mediums have responded to the statement of object impressionism in their own way; and yet they seem to merge together to continue the gallery narrative. What their works portray are objects through their lived functionality, as a vessel or memory, identity and history.

Anjaneyulu G, through his works utilise this visual arts exhibition to withdraw the functionality of an object from itself. His work draws the viewer’s attention to everyday objects, just that they are clearly devoid of their everyday functions. And by doing so, the artist tugs the heart of the viewer by displaying how objects are a crucial part of living history and emotions.