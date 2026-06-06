Group art exhibition KALABIMB-26 in Delhi celebrates the expanse of Contemporary Indian Art

Contemporary artistic practices like abstract expressions, impressionist styles, miniature painting, sculptures, textile-art, installations, environmental and social narratives, all find a space within the walls of the gallery. Together they become one voice which acts as a response to contemporary situations and also stand proudly as the bridge between the past and the future, between tradition and innovation.

Despite displaying varied artists and techniques, what is primary in making the exhibition a success and drawing visitors to it, is the ability of the artworks to resonate with the audience. Each work does not just display the talent of the artist but also encourages engagement by evoking perceptions, and inspiring meaningful conversations. It compels one to contemplate into the unseen facets of society and culture and acknowledge art as not only a preserver of the tradition but also a facilitator of the future.

What: KALABIMB- 26

Where: Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

When: till June 9, 2026

Timings: 11 am – 6 pm