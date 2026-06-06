Group art exhibition KALABIMB-26 in Delhi celebrates the expanse of Contemporary Indian Art

When in Delhi, don’t miss out on catching up with the works of 25 contemporary Indian artists whose creativity is currently on display at the Visual Arts Gallery at India Habitat Centre. Organised by FineTouch and named KALABIMB-26, the exhibition is a display of paintings, photography, sculptures and mixed media artworks by the artists.
Curated by Ravindra Kumar Tanwar and Balwinder Tanwar, the exhibition expresses a powerful dialogue between veterans and emerging voices. Each artist brings to the art exhibition, their unique style and thus, one can find themselves witnessing myriad techniques. The gallery displays artworks which range from themes like identity, memory, spirituality to environmental consciousness, social realities, urban transformation and human resilience.
The main objective of the exhibition is not to serve as a historical repository of artistic evolution, but as a point of progress and evolution for the generations to come. Participating artists include Anita Goyal, Anjali Gupta, Ashok Mahakur, Himani Pasricha, Jay Sethia, Kalon Celeste, Kavita Rajput, Mamta Lall, Mannish Rao, Manomoy Das, Mohd Tariq, Mukesh Kumar, Neharika Sharma, Priyanka Bardhan, Ritesh Bagai, Riva Singh, Sapna Aggarwal, Sara Khan, Sartaj Haider Naqvi, Saurabh Mohan, Shalini Dutt, Shweta Shukla, Suvvro P. Basu, Susnata Chatterjee, and Trisha Dang.
Contemporary artistic practices like abstract expressions, impressionist styles, miniature painting, sculptures, textile-art, installations, environmental and social narratives, all find a space within the walls of the gallery. Together they become one voice which acts as a response to contemporary situations and also stand proudly as the bridge between the past and the future, between tradition and innovation.
Despite displaying varied artists and techniques, what is primary in making the exhibition a success and drawing visitors to it, is the ability of the artworks to resonate with the audience. Each work does not just display the talent of the artist but also encourages engagement by evoking perceptions, and inspiring meaningful conversations. It compels one to contemplate into the unseen facets of society and culture and acknowledge art as not only a preserver of the tradition but also a facilitator of the future.
What: KALABIMB- 26
Where: Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi
When: till June 9, 2026
Timings: 11 am – 6 pm