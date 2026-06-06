Artist-couple Anup Kumar and Shubhra Chand celebrate 25 years through an exhibition, Confluence

Her abstract works draw inspiration from traditional wall paintings and rural visual traditions, incorporating earthy tones, textured surfaces and gold foil. The use of gold, she explained, is rooted in the symbolism of colour and material in village life, where the colour blue was historically associated with status and privilege. Following a similar idea of contrasting the common with the rare, the gold foil lends her works both visual contrast and symbolic depth.

“I have always loved figurative art, portraits and painting from life.”

Travelling and capturing the essence of a place was an important part of my practice. However, after completing my PhD and working closely with renowned artists, I began looking beyond representation. My work became more about exploring deeper emotions and experiences, a journey that was further shaped by spirituality,” she said.

Travel and spiritual experiences have also played a significant role in shaping her practice. A visit to Bodh Gaya inspired a series of leaf-themed works after a falling leaf became a moment of personal reflection. Over the years, her artistic concerns have increasingly shifted towards spirituality and introspection, marking a departure from the subjects that occupied her earlier work.

The exhibition brings together two journeys that have nfolded alongside one another over the past 25 years. For the couple, the ability to pursue distinct creative paths while supporting one another has been central to both their artistic and personal lives. “The foundation of our relationship has always been mutual understanding. We understand and support each other through all phases of life, and that is where we succeed,” Anup said.

On view till June 7 at Kamaladevi Complex, IIC, Lodhi Estate

This article is written by Uthama Sankaranarayanan