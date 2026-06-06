Artist-couple Anup Kumar and Shubhra Chand celebrate 25 years through an exhibition, Confluence

Having spent a quarter century honing their artistic practices, artist couple Anup Kumar Chand and Shubhra Chand have come together for ‘Confluence’, an exhibition that marks two milestones—25 years of their careers and 25 years of their life together. Through their distinct artistic approaches, the exhibition brings into dialogue two visual languages: figuration and abstraction. While Anup’s works engage with everyday experiences through vibrant figurative compositions, Shubhra’s abstract works draw on spirituality, memory and traditional visual forms, offering viewers contrasting yet complementary perspectives on life.
All about Anup Kumar Chand and Shubhra Chand's ongoing exhibition, Confluence
The couple began their journey as art students, exploring different styles before finding their individual signatures. Over the years, they balanced teaching with their artistic practices, eventually dedicating themselves fully to art. Anup’s work is rooted in figurative art, characterised by bold colours and a surrealist touch. Drawing inspiration from everyday life, his paintings often reimagine familiar subjects through a dreamlike lens. His themes have evolved from explorations of childhood, memory and emotion to focused studies of nature, particularly the tiger.
One of his works is a painting of a tiger inspired by an encounter at Kanha National Park. Rather than portraying the tiger as a symbol of danger, he depicts it with a sense of calm, reflecting his personal response to the experience.
“Nature itself is full of colour, and I believe vibrant colours bring visual pleasure to the viewer. Tigers are beautiful animals, but they are also endangered. In my paintings, I often place them in unexpected settings, like playing with butterflies, carrying bananas or standing beneath a moonlit sky, to present them in a different light,” Anup said.
While her husband continued to explore figurativism, Shubhra eventually turned to abstraction, which became her primary mode of expression. While she enjoyed working in figurative forms, she said the academic pressures of pursuing a PhD affected her confidence, prompting her to explore a different mode of expression.
Her abstract works draw inspiration from traditional wall paintings and rural visual traditions, incorporating earthy tones, textured surfaces and gold foil. The use of gold, she explained, is rooted in the symbolism of colour and material in village life, where the colour blue was historically associated with status and privilege. Following a similar idea of contrasting the common with the rare, the gold foil lends her works both visual contrast and symbolic depth.
“I have always loved figurative art, portraits and painting from life.”
Travelling and capturing the essence of a place was an important part of my practice. However, after completing my PhD and working closely with renowned artists, I began looking beyond representation. My work became more about exploring deeper emotions and experiences, a journey that was further shaped by spirituality,” she said.
Travel and spiritual experiences have also played a significant role in shaping her practice. A visit to Bodh Gaya inspired a series of leaf-themed works after a falling leaf became a moment of personal reflection. Over the years, her artistic concerns have increasingly shifted towards spirituality and introspection, marking a departure from the subjects that occupied her earlier work.
The exhibition brings together two journeys that have nfolded alongside one another over the past 25 years. For the couple, the ability to pursue distinct creative paths while supporting one another has been central to both their artistic and personal lives. “The foundation of our relationship has always been mutual understanding. We understand and support each other through all phases of life, and that is where we succeed,” Anup said.
On view till June 7 at Kamaladevi Complex, IIC, Lodhi Estate
This article is written by Uthama Sankaranarayanan