Abstract visions and folklore fusion: Trio of artists to transform Bengaluru platform with textured narratives

Asma Menon, Gita Hudson and Thejomaye Menon — the Chennai-based artistes look forward to presenting their works in their showcase, exhibiting their varied expertise in concepts, abstract brushstrokes and visual dialogue.

Art consultant and curator Shirley Mathew offers a brief preview of the exhibition while also breaking down the ideology that the platform uses to bring an array of artistes across their regular and fresh cycles of art showcases. Highlighting the departure from repetitive styles, Shirley tells us about how these upcoming exhibits will have their unique voices. “The three artists, they’re established artists. So, there is maturity in their work,” she notes, adding, “they’ve been there in the field for more than 30 years and each one has a story to tell and each one has a different way of presenting the story through their visual language. Gita Hudson with her abstract vision; then there is Thejomaye Menon — hers has a mix of folklore and her narratives; and then there’s Asma Menon — she’s influenced by the local folk art in a contemporary way.”

Further describing the medium used by the artists she mentions that we’ll be seeing fast-drying acrylic paints as the artists use these colours for deep texture. As we look forward to more such showcases, we further delve into the ideology that drives Shirley’s curatorial calls. “Our freshness comes from the fact that these are entirely original, uncopied works,” Shirley highlights.

Entry free. June 13, 11 am onwards. At Lavelle Road.

Mail id: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com