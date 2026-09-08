Thieves snatch multi-million-euro masterpieces in dawn raid on Renoir Museum

Art lovers and culture enthusiasts have been left reeling after a brazen early-morning heist targeted the historic Renoir Museum on the sun-drenched French Riviera. Two thieves broke into the estate in Cagnes-sur-Mer just before dawn on Tuesday, snatching four masterpieces before hastily dropping one on the museum grounds as police closed in.

A brazen attack on French Riviera heritage

Authorities estimate the value of the stolen treasures at around €9m (£7.7m). The raid unfolded at 5.48 am when security alarms were triggered, sending municipal police racing to the idyllic hilltop property within five minutes. Surveillance cameras captured the intruders inside the galleries, forcing the pair into a panicked retreat with three artworks in hand.