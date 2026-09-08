Thieves snatch multi-million-euro masterpieces in dawn raid on Renoir Museum

Art lovers and culture enthusiasts have been left reeling after a brazen early-morning heist targeted the historic Renoir Museum on the sun-drenched French Riviera. Two thieves broke into the estate in Cagnes-sur-Mer just before dawn on Tuesday, snatching four masterpieces before hastily dropping one on the museum grounds as police closed in.
Authorities estimate the value of the stolen treasures at around €9m (£7.7m). The raid unfolded at 5.48 am when security alarms were triggered, sending municipal police racing to the idyllic hilltop property within five minutes. Surveillance cameras captured the intruders inside the galleries, forcing the pair into a panicked retreat with three artworks in hand.
Bryan Masson, the mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, confirmed the dramatic turn of events on social media. “This morning, two individuals broke into the Renoir Museum and stole four works of art,” Bryan stated, adding, “Spotted thanks to the town’s video surveillance cameras, the two individuals fled, abandoning one of the stolen paintings as they ran.” Bryan did not conceal his anger over the loss, noting: “Attacking the Renoir museum is attacking a part of the history and heritage of Cagnes-sur-Mer. These actions are particularly serious.”
Housed in the picturesque stone villa where French impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir spent his final years before passing away in 1919, the museum opened in 1960 to celebrate his extraordinary life. Pierre-Auguste filled the sunlit estate with vibrant canvases, sculptures and personal memorabilia, including his wheelchair and easel.
The museum has been closed indefinitely while organised crime investigators comb the scene for forensic clues. Although officials have not yet disclosed the specific titles taken, the incident marks another alarming addition to a recent surge in high-profile art thefts across France. For now, authorities are appealing for information as the hunt continues to recover the treasures before they disappear into the illicit global art market.