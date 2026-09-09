Tomorrow is a historic occasion between France and England, when the Bayeux Tapestry will be open for public viewing for almost a year, a loan from France to England. For the first time in about 1000 years this original piece of art has travelled to England and will be on display at the British Museum in London till July next year.
Although referred to as the Bayeux Tapestry, it is actually embroidery on fabric. The almost 70 metres long artifact is 50 cms in height and has a base of linen fabrics joined together. On the fabric is hand-stitched embroidery made with at least 10 colours of wools which narrate 58 scenes featuring 626 human figures, 202 horses and ships, buildings, weapons from the Norman Conquest of England in 1066. Interestingly, even in such a detailed piece the conclusion of the battle is missing so one doesn’t know what happened after. One can thus treat the Bayeux tapestry as an early form of illustration / comic prints only embroidered on fabric instead of drawn on paper.
As per expert records, the Tapestry dates back to the 11 century. Even though the exact origin story is hazy, one school accepts that it was commissioned for Bishop Odo of Bayeux to be placed in the Bayeux Cathedral in 1077. While it is thought to be made in England, there are no names of the makers so far.
The Tapestry follows the journey of Edward the Confessor, King of England, and his relationship with Harold Godwinson and William, Duke of Normandy. Scenes depicting Harold travelling to Normandy, Edward’s death, the Battle of Hastings and more keep viewers hooked on to this large piece of artwork.
Why is the Bayeux Tapestry significant?
There are quite a few reasons why witnessing the Bayeux Tapestry is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you shouldn’t miss. First, it is over 1000 years of eyewitness history recorded through art, one of the very few of its kind to have survived the tides of time. Second, it gives details that no textbooks ever will. From carefully reconstruction of Norman ships, castles, horses, armour, and more, it has them all. In fact, it does not just depict a war scene but also the life and times of 11th-century Normans. Third, the depiction is not completely neutral and actually has hidden political meanings.
A survival story
An artwork as old as 1000 years has an equally fascinating history. It was said to be made for the Bayeux Cathedral, where it was openly displayed once a year till 1046. During the French Revolution, it was very close to being cut into pieces for making trunk covers but was saved, in the end. It was then taken to Paris before returning to Bayeux again. It made its second voyage to Paris during the World War II, so that it could be saved from destruction. In 2007, it was added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.
In 2020, a centimeter- by- centimeter inspection was undertaken where tears, holes, marks of previous restoration, wrinkles, and more were discovered. The idea of restoration here is to do as little as possible. Instead the team undertook careful dusting of the Tapestry, reassessing the condition of the textile, preparing it for display in the future and only conserving the embroidery, wherever necessary.
An object worth millions and so fragile needs extra care during transportation. That is why a full scale facsimile was first developed and transported checking the modes of transport, turning corners, vibrant effects, temperature changes, handling and packaging and movement. After a test run, the actual Tapestry was moved from France to England in July 2026. If you ask why the move, then the original display Museum is undergoing renovation and given its direct link with England, it was the best possible way to bring the artwork ‘home’ and also improve bilateral relations. The historic Tapestry will be open to public viewing from tomorrow in the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery / Room 30, British Museum till 2027.