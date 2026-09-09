The 950-year-old Bayeux Tapestry opens for viewing at the British Museum on September 10

Tomorrow is a historic occasion between France and England, when the Bayeux Tapestry will be open for public viewing for almost a year, a loan from France to England. For the first time in about 1000 years this original piece of art has travelled to England and will be on display at the British Museum in London till July next year.

What is the Bayeux Tapestry?

Although referred to as the Bayeux Tapestry, it is actually embroidery on fabric. The almost 70 metres long artifact is 50 cms in height and has a base of linen fabrics joined together. On the fabric is hand-stitched embroidery made with at least 10 colours of wools which narrate 58 scenes featuring 626 human figures, 202 horses and ships, buildings, weapons from the Norman Conquest of England in 1066. Interestingly, even in such a detailed piece the conclusion of the battle is missing so one doesn’t know what happened after. One can thus treat the Bayeux tapestry as an early form of illustration / comic prints only embroidered on fabric instead of drawn on paper.

As per expert records, the Tapestry dates back to the 11 century. Even though the exact origin story is hazy, one school accepts that it was commissioned for Bishop Odo of Bayeux to be placed in the Bayeux Cathedral in 1077. While it is thought to be made in England, there are no names of the makers so far.

The Tapestry follows the journey of Edward the Confessor, King of England, and his relationship with Harold Godwinson and William, Duke of Normandy. Scenes depicting Harold travelling to Normandy, Edward’s death, the Battle of Hastings and more keep viewers hooked on to this large piece of artwork.