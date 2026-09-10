Craftepreneur returns to Chennai with 20 young brands reimagining Indian craft

Only two brands from an earlier edition return this year, both with substantial new product ranges, while the remaining participants are new to Craftpreneur. The exhibition brings together jewellery, ceramics, cushions, durries, clothing and other products. “It’s an exhibition where, when you come, you will definitely see how Indian craft is being interpreted and used in a modern, contemporary lifestyle,” they say.

“We were mainly looking at designers or brands that are involved with the craftsperson directly in getting their products made,” they tell us, while walking us through the curation process. The curators were also careful to keep the exhibition small, stopping at 20 brands to ensure the products are displayed well and visitors have a good experience.

Entry free. September 11 and 12, 10 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com