Kachchi Mitti brings Indian crafts, mending workshops and tarot to Chennai

The exhibition has travelled from Chennai to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata since its first edition, and Sanchita says its ideals have remained unchanged even as the curation has become sharper. “Earlier I used to search for participants. Now it is the participants who are searching for me,” she smiles.

The exhibition also asks what happens when something is too good to throw away. A mending workshop will show visitors how to repair stained or torn clothing rather than discard it, while makers will demonstrate how discarded coconut shells, ropes and other materials can be turned into utility products. “You can just add some elements and make it a little interesting, quirky,” suggests Sanchita.