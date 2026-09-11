Jyoti C Singh Deo explores life, nature and mining in Life Moves in Circles

A

There are a few works that were made during the COVID-19 days. Due to restrictions on my hand, I was working mostly with wrist movements, so the works naturally became about circles. It started then and after that I began exploring different materials such as ceramics and clay. Everything was somehow moving in circles. Most of my works have revolved around mining, specifically coal mining, because I belong to Jharkhand. There is a lot of mining there and I have constantly raised questions about why so much mining is taking place and what the hazards of it are. So, even in a pot where there is a piece of coal, there is again a circle. That is how the title came later.