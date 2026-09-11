Jyoti C Singh Deo’s exhibition — Life Moves in Circles — is on display at Venkatappa Art Gallery
An artwork from the exhibition
Art

Jyoti C Singh Deo explores life, nature and mining in Life Moves in Circles

Through coal, slag, sand, ceramic and clay, the artist reflects on her roots in Jharkhand and its mining landscape
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For artist Jyoti C Singh Deo, circles have become an important part of her work. Her new exhibition — Life Moves in Circles — brings together works made using coal, slag, sand, ceramic and clay. Inspired by her experiences growing up in Jharkhand and its mining landscape, the exhibition looks at how life, nature and our thoughts keep moving in circles. We speak to Jyoti about the ideas and experiences behind the show.

Q

What was the starting point for the exhibition?

A

There are a few works that were made during the COVID-19 days. Due to restrictions on my hand, I was working mostly with wrist movements, so the works naturally became about circles. It started then and after that I began exploring different materials such as ceramics and clay. Everything was somehow moving in circles. Most of my works have revolved around mining, specifically coal mining, because I belong to Jharkhand. There is a lot of mining there and I have constantly raised questions about why so much mining is taking place and what the hazards of it are. So, even in a pot where there is a piece of coal, there is again a circle. That is how the title came later.

An abstract artwork featuring earthy materials and circular forms by Jyoti C Singh Deo
Jyoti C Singh Deo explores coal, slag, sand, ceramic and clay through her latest works
Q

The exhibition has been described as an, ‘exploration of materiality, delicately spun into ethereality.’ What does this mean in the context of your works?

A

This time, I have used various materials such as coal, slag and sand. Ceramic and clay have also been used. All these materials revolve around the same theme of circles. The world and the universe that we see are constantly in motion and everything moves in circles. Our thought processes are also circular. These materials are very grounded and closely connected to the earth and to where I come from. I have seen slag and grown up around these materials, so they have affected my life.

A textured artwork by Jyoti C Singh Deo inspired by the landscape and materials associated with mining
Works from Life Moves in Circles draw on Jyoti’s experiences of growing up around Jharkhand’s mining landscape
Q

How does this exhibition continue your earlier work?

A

There isn’t one specific artwork that gave the exhibition its direction. It was more of a thought process that was already there. It is a continuation of my previous work. I have simply deviated a little this time and used different materials. Instead of just canvas and drawing, there are more threedimensional elements as well.

A three-dimensional artwork with circular forms and earthy textures from Jyoti C Singh Deo’s Life Moves in Circles
Circular forms and three-dimensional elements feature across Jyoti C Singh Deo’s works in the exhibition
Q

What do you hope visitors take away from the exhibition?

A

I have honestly put my heart and soul into my work. I would really want people to come with an open mind, look at the works and try to understand what I am trying to say. Even if they don’t completely understand everything, I would like them to carry some memories or impressions of the works with them. It would be really nice if people take away something positive from the show.

Entry free. On till September 15, 10 am onwards. At Venkatappa Art Gallery, Kasturba Road.

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Jyoti C Singh Deo’s exhibition — Life Moves in Circles — is on display at Venkatappa Art Gallery
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art exhibition
Contemporary Art
Indian art
Venkatappa Art Gallery
Jyoti C Singh Deo
Life Moves in Circles

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