Jyoti C Singh Deo explores life, nature and mining in Life Moves in Circles
For artist Jyoti C Singh Deo, circles have become an important part of her work. Her new exhibition — Life Moves in Circles — brings together works made using coal, slag, sand, ceramic and clay. Inspired by her experiences growing up in Jharkhand and its mining landscape, the exhibition looks at how life, nature and our thoughts keep moving in circles. We speak to Jyoti about the ideas and experiences behind the show.
What was the starting point for the exhibition?
There are a few works that were made during the COVID-19 days. Due to restrictions on my hand, I was working mostly with wrist movements, so the works naturally became about circles. It started then and after that I began exploring different materials such as ceramics and clay. Everything was somehow moving in circles. Most of my works have revolved around mining, specifically coal mining, because I belong to Jharkhand. There is a lot of mining there and I have constantly raised questions about why so much mining is taking place and what the hazards of it are. So, even in a pot where there is a piece of coal, there is again a circle. That is how the title came later.
The exhibition has been described as an, ‘exploration of materiality, delicately spun into ethereality.’ What does this mean in the context of your works?
This time, I have used various materials such as coal, slag and sand. Ceramic and clay have also been used. All these materials revolve around the same theme of circles. The world and the universe that we see are constantly in motion and everything moves in circles. Our thought processes are also circular. These materials are very grounded and closely connected to the earth and to where I come from. I have seen slag and grown up around these materials, so they have affected my life.
How does this exhibition continue your earlier work?
There isn’t one specific artwork that gave the exhibition its direction. It was more of a thought process that was already there. It is a continuation of my previous work. I have simply deviated a little this time and used different materials. Instead of just canvas and drawing, there are more threedimensional elements as well.
What do you hope visitors take away from the exhibition?
I have honestly put my heart and soul into my work. I would really want people to come with an open mind, look at the works and try to understand what I am trying to say. Even if they don’t completely understand everything, I would like them to carry some memories or impressions of the works with them. It would be really nice if people take away something positive from the show.
Entry free. On till September 15, 10 am onwards. At Venkatappa Art Gallery, Kasturba Road.