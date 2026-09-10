What is chintz? The South Indian textile set to be celebrated at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum

The history becomes more complicated when viewed through Britain’s later colonial rule in India. Indian textiles had already become highly desirable in Europe before British colonial rule, but the trade eventually became deeply entangled with Britain’s economic interests in India and the rise of its own cotton industry.

There is a certain irony, then, in seeing chintz celebrated in London centuries after Britain tried to curb its popularity. The exhibition will trace chintz back to its Indian origins, bringing together pieces from the V&A’s collection with textiles from Karun Thakar’s collection of Indian printed and painted cottons.